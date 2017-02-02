Behold, 4 New McDonald's Shamrock Drinks

Shamrock Chocolate Chip Frappe

If you've dreamed of what would happen if McCafe took its Chocolate Chip Frappe and blended it with Shamrock Shake syrup, then your dreams are about to come true! It's also topped with green sugar crystals.

Chocolate Shamrock Shake

We're most excited about this one because this is a brand-new concoction from McD's that's long overdue. It's a layered shake with Shamrock on top and chocolate on the bottom. And you better believe it has whipped cream, chocolate syrup, and those green sugar crystals.

Shamrock hot chocolate

OK, it's not a shake. But it does have the minty Shamrock Shake syrup mixed with McCafe hot chocolate. Mint and chocolate is always a winning combo, so this should be great.