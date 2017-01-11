McDonald's Holiday Coffee Cups Look Like Something Pretty F*cking Raunchy

What's more of a wintery delight than holding a warm cup of coffee in a pair of your favorite mittens? Trick question! Other than helping Santa deliver presents, there is nothing better to do in the winter. That's why McDonald's released adorable red cups with the image of gloved hands holding a warm cup of joe. And then the internet ruined it.

An anonymous/admittedly brilliant person drew the outline of fingers on this McDonald's cup… and now it looks like something completely different. Something that once you see, you cannot unsee. Here, let Twitter user Sam Sykes show you.