This Is the Meaning of Life, According to Bartenders

This one is 100% easier to do in a place like Aspen

"To live every day in awe and appreciation of the beauty we are surrounded by, no matter what the situation may be." -- Noora Alobaidi, Nello Alpine (Aspen, CO)



Madness loves company

"The meaning of life is to learn, grow, share, and laugh as much as you can at the madness of it all, and if you can do it with good company on different barstools around the world, then all the better." -- Chad Solomon, Midnight Rambler (Dallas, TX)



Happiness is contagious

"I would have to say happiness is the meaning of life. Life is hard and I’ve had my ups and downs in my 27 years of life. I own my own home, have an 11-year-old stepdaughter, an 8-month-old son, and I'm getting married this summer too! There is never a dull moment in my life and I couldn't be happier.