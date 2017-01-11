The 5 Rules for Drinking Champagne on Ice

Here’s How You Should Be Drinking It

Rule 1: Stick it in a large glass

Because taste is like, 75% smell (we’re not scientists/mathematicians), the layers of aromatic flavors that make up Moët Ice Imperial deserve to be smelled properly. Which means go ahead and put away that champagne flute. Those skinny little things were designed to give drinkers a visual of champagne’s bubbly nature, but you’ll get a better whiff of your wine by using a large, wide brimmed glass. Also, obviously, flutes are pretty lousy at holding ice, so trade up and thank us later.

Rule 2: Use three ice cubes

Just because you can pour this wine over ice doesn’t mean you should fill your glass to the brim to create a murky champagne slushy. Three large cubes is the ideal amount to get the right ratio of water to wine. Your first sip will be fruity and intense, but you’ll get a more balanced flavor as the ice begins to melt (slowly enough to avoid immediately flushing your glass with excess water -- a little sacrilege is fine, but criminality is not).