Corona Might Become More Expensive Because of This Election

That delicious Mexican beer you drink when you want to imagine you're on a beach (even though you're in a cramped, dark studio apartment) may become much more expensive in the near future, according to a new report from VinePair.

Trade policy is not the sexiest of topics, but it relates to beer here, which means it's important to understand. See, if President-elect Donald Trump follows through on his proposal to rip up NAFTA, a free-trade agreement between the US and Mexico (and Canada!), the price of Mexican beer could go up. This is because the agreement currently allows the three countries to trade beer duty-free -- as in, without tariffs that artificially drive up the price. So without it, the price to import Mexican beers would likely jump.