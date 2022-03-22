Drink This Fiery Mezcal Cocktail to Celebrate Aries Season

Happy New Year! Get out your sparklers and make a toast because Aries kicks off the start of a new astrological year on March 21, and extends through April 19. Arriving on the heels of the Spring Equinox, Aries is an appropriate sign to launch us into a season that’s traditionally associated with growth and new beginnings.

It’s an apt coincidence that Aries season falls during Women’s History Month, as this is a fire sign that’s not afraid to be a trailblazer and break boundaries in the name of progress. Need more proof? Just take a look at famous Aries women like Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin, and Celine Dion. This season, validate yourself as your greatest leader and don’t be afraid to make bold decisions, even if it sets you off on an unfamiliar or perhaps intimidating path.

Build up some liquid courage with Hot Stuff, a refreshing mezcal cocktail that balances smokey and spicy flavors with hydrating watermelon—ideal for welcoming in spring. Queue up the song by Donna Summer (or the remix with Kygo) while you sip and get to thinking about what hot stuff you’re looking to pursue this season.

One tip is to line the rim of the glass with a bit of lime juice so that the spicy Tajin coating sticks. And while you’re free to use your preferred brand of mezcal for this recipe, in the spirit of Women’s History Month, we’d also suggest supporting women-owned brands like Yola Mezcal or Doña Vega Mezcal.