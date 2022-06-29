This Mezcal and Vermouth Cocktail is Reason Enough to Travel to Madrid

Dani is among the most alluring new bars and eateries in all of Spain. Perched atop the five-star Four Seasons Madrid, it possesses all the ingredients of a buzz-worthy dining destination: a celebrity chef in the form of Michelin starred Dani García, sensational views overlooking the center of Puerta del Sol, sleek and stylish interior (think urban garden with Art Deco accents), and an innovative and evolving drinks menu.

Locking down that last bit is head bartender Raúl Navarro. If you haven’t had a taste of what he’s preparing on the property…well, that’s entirely understandable. It is in Madrid, after all.

One of the main things you’re missing out on—in addition to Navarro’s infectious personality and stick-side manner—is the bespoke Spanish vermouth program featured at the Four Seasons. Downstairs in the lobby bar you can savor some of the native liquid, specially conceived by Bodegas Barbadillo, pouring directly from the sherry barrel in which it matures.

But if your plans aren’t taking you to the capital of Spain this summer, you can take a taste of the city back to your home bar instead. Below Navarro shares his recipe for The Leyenda, a refreshing yet complex cocktail built around mezcal, Chartreuse, and a Spanish vermouth that’s happily accessible here in the U.S. Salud!