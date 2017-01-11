Move Over Bloody Marys, Micheladas Are Brunch's Best Cocktail

Pull up to a nice, lazy Sunday brunch just about anywhere in America and you’re immediately confronted with a very important decision: Bloody Mary or bottomless mimosas? Dainty mimosas won’t always do the trick, especially when you’re battling last night’s aching hangover. And a Bloody -- a thick mix of acid, spice, and booze -- can be just as brutal as an 8am whiskey shot. It makes me nauseous just thinking about it.

Next time, skip the liquored-up gazpacho and head straight for your brunch’s new secret weapon, the michelada. The cocktail’s exact makeup can vary from joint to joint, but the basic rundown is tomato juice or Clamato, chilled Mexican lager, lime juice, hot sauce, and a dash of Worcestershire sauce, topped off by a chili powder and a sea-salt rim.