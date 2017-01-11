Food & Drink

Watch Eleven From 'Stranger Things' Belt Out Adele in a Starbucks Drive-Thru

How many cups of coffee does Millie Bobby Brown from Netflix's Stranger Things order when she's in the Starbucks drive-thru? If you guessed Eleven, you're wrong, but very clever. She orders two, one for her and one for her dad, and she belts out the whole damn order to an Adele song.

In a video she posted to Twitter,  everybody's favorite Eggo-loving science experiment proves she can do more that murder people with her mind as she sings her Starbucks order to the tune of Adele's "Hello." The barista doesn't seem to be amused at this gift from the Upside Down, and like any good parent, her dad is there to make fun of her for embarrassing herself. See the whole thing go down in her tweet below.

Lee Breslouer is a senior writer for Thrillist, and is afraid to watch the show. Follow him to rom-coms @LeeBreslouer.

Lee Breslouer is a senior writer for Thrillist, and is afraid to watch the show. Follow him to rom-coms @LeeBreslouer.

