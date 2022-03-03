This Women-Owned Sake Company Is Paving the Way for Female Brewers

There are several possible origin stories about the Japanese word for master sake brewer: toji. While some believe that the term comes from names of the ancient Chinese gods of alcohol, Yi Ti and Du Kang, others argue that the term originates from the Japanese word for Shinto priests tasked with making their shrine’s sacred sake.

But, the most dominant theory, known as the Toji theory, argues that the term comes from the ancient Japanese word for housewife, tonushi. The Toji theory lines up with what historians have long known about sake in ancient Japan—centuries before it became a male-dominated craft and industry, sake-brewing was originally the domain of women.

Moon Bloom Sake, a new woman-brewed and women-owned sake brand founded by entrepreneurs Ruriko Yamada and Shana Atwood, aims to honor that history with its craft sake brewed by fifth generation toji Mami Wakabayashi, the first woman toji to preside over the 120-year-old Wakabayashi Brewery in Nagano, Japan.

“There are very few women tojis,” Wakabayashi says. “It used to be that, for a period of time, women weren’t allowed in sake breweries. But now, there are more and more women tojis.”

Wakabayashi is right. While records of prehistoric Japan show women brewing sake as early as 500-1000 B.C., the practice was banned for women in Japan’s Edo period in the 1600s when breweries started mass producing sake.

According to the Sake Times, breweries during the Edo period had a host of archaic reasons for the wholesale ban—chief among them was the false argument that menstruating women produced poisons that would disrupt the fermentation process. These types of restrictions were gradually rolled back in the 1900s with the industrialization of sake brewing, but the effects linger. Today, out of 1,500 licensed sake breweries in Japan, only 50 are run by women.

Wakabayashi’s path to becoming the first woman toji of her family’s brewery was unconventional. When she graduated high school, she left her home in Nagano to attend university in Tokyo, where she started a career in travel, then fashion. For Wakabayashi, her family’s sake business was the last thing on her mind. But it wasn’t until she studied abroad in New Zealand and the United States that she began to think about its importance.

“People would ask me what my family did and when I told people that my family were sake brewers, they became really interested,” she recalls. “But I didn’t know anything about the business. I was embarrassed, but at the same time, it was the first time that I realized that my family’s business, sake brewing, was an important symbol of Japanese heritage and culture.”