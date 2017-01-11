'Mortal Kombat' Beers Are Here, and You'll Finish Them All

Back before you were old enough to drink beer, you may have stood in a brightly lit arcade and mashed buttons on Mortal Kombat, the ode to graphic violence and blood codes that mortified your mom. Now that you're old enough to buy your own damn video games, Mortal Kombat X beer is here, and it's specifically made to drink while playing the newest version of the best fighting game ever created. Even better, you don't need to punch in "ABACABB" in order to twist the top off of it.
Start Raiden the beer fridge
Washington's Sound Brewery brewed three beers in honor of Mortal Kombat X, the brutal fighting game for PS4 and Xbox One so bloody and graphic it might make your stomach turn. Remember those hilarious little blood spurts in the arcade game? This game makes those seem tamer than Bubble Bobble.
The only true pairings for very realistic bloodshed are a Sub-Zero imperial IPA, a Scorpion imperial stout, and a Raiden imperial saison. Johnny Cage fans will have to continue to drink Capri Sun on their stepdad's couch while their older brothers hog the controllers.
The beer is currently available in finer beer shops in AZ, CA, FL, MI, OR, WA, Canada, and... Tokyo. Though keep an eye out even if you don't live in those states or Japan, as the beer will continue to roll out nationwide until the end of the year. If you can't get your hands on this, hopefully at some point a brewery will make a Hadouken hefe in honor of Street Fighter II.
