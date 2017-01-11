'Mortal Kombat' Beers Are Here, and You'll Finish Them All

The only true pairings for very realistic bloodshed are a Sub-Zero imperial IPA, a Scorpion imperial stout, and a Raiden imperial saison. Johnny Cage fans will have to continue to drink Capri Sun on their stepdad's couch while their older brothers hog the controllers.

The beer is currently available in finer beer shops in AZ, CA, FL, MI, OR, WA, Canada, and... Tokyo. Though keep an eye out even if you don't live in those states or Japan, as the beer will continue to roll out nationwide until the end of the year. If you can't get your hands on this, hopefully at some point a brewery will make a Hadouken hefe in honor of Street Fighter II.