Distillers Are Doing the Weirdest Stuff to Whiskey

Almost 9 out of 10 adults experiment with alcohol, but some of them are doing it on an entirely different level. The people creating it for your consumption are never satisfied and constantly refine their ancient methods to perfection… most of the time. Once in a while they chuck all that out the window and try something completely new. The distillers below did just that to present you with whiskey (or whisky if you’re Scottish) like you’ve never had it before.

Sending it to space

Space: the universe’s freezer. And just like your freezer, stuff that sits in it too long starts to taste like “antiseptic smoke [and] rubber.” Also, like your freezer, hooch gets stored there.