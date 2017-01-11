The Most Iconic Beer From Every State

Hawaii

Maui Bikini Blonde

Helles, 5.2%

Kihei

You might assume that because Hawaii's all islands, that much of what's consumed on it is made right there. But not all Hawaiian beer is produced there. Primo, HI's "original beer since 1897," is brewed in Southern California. But then there's Maui Brewing Bikini Blonde, a sessionable Helles and island favorite that also imparts its chill, summertime vibes on the mainland in very un-island-like places like Illinois and Massachusetts.

Idaho

Grand Teton Sweetgrass

American Pale Ale, 6%

Victor

Despite its proximity to the hops center of the universe, Idaho beer has long gotten the short end of the stick in regard to, well, regard. And while brewers like Payette and Crooked Fence are making big moves in raising the profile of a tallboy-favoring state, Grand Teton’s been chilling near the Wyoming border since 1988. Being in the middle of nowhere, Teton figured out an ingenious way to let people take beer with them after making the trek to the taproom: the growler, which Teton is largely credited with revolutionizing. That doesn’t just earn the brewery icon status for its great beers -- of which the GABF gold-winning Sweetgrass is the best -- it means the rustic brewery at the foothills of the big mountains is in the annals of craft beer history.