The Best Drinking Games From Around the World

Tiger Has Come

Country of origin: Russia

What you'll need: A table, a high tolerance

The best booze for the game: Vodka

How to play: This is a perfect minimalist game for the group of friends that only has a table, a bottle of vodka, and gambling addictions. Everyone at the table receives a shot of vodka and must put in an ante bet. When the leader of the game (it should be the lightweight of the group, because they only drink every other round) decides that the tiger has arrived, everyone has to drink the shot and scramble under the table. Once the leader says the tiger is gone, everyone must come back up without stumbling or falling. You can imagine how this might get more and more difficult as the night (and the drinking) progresses. The winner is the last person to come up for air without being a real klutz, and gets to keep everyone's money.