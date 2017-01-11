It's National Drink Beer Day. But What Beer Should You Drink?

If you're one of the unlucky few who didn't get the day off, you may have forgotten that today is National Drink Beer Day. Which means that -- after you rush to Hallmark to get your mom a card -- you should probably, um, drink some beer. But what beer should you drink? We're glad you asked.

Are you really, really into IPAs?

Of course you are. Because they're great. Here are 25 of our favorites from throughout the country.

Are you looking to drink with other beer lovers?

There's probably a damn good beer bar near you. Even if you live in North Dakota. Here's the best one in every state.

Do you prefer to get your beer list from actual brewers?

Our Tapped series hits up some of the best brewers -- from nationally beloved breweries like Dogfish Head to regional champs like Portland's Breakside Brewery -- for five beer recommendations. You should always trust the people who make the beer you love. Get their recommendations right here.