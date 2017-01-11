Food & Drink

Why You Should Never Put a Lemon Slice in Your Drink

By Published On 09/06/2016 By Published On 09/06/2016
rum and coke with lemon
Cole Saladino/Thrillist

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

The next time you order a Diet Coke at the bar, you tell that 'tender he better hold the garnish, pal, because those lemons are positively riddled with disease-causing microbes. At least that's what a 2007 study that was recently cherry-picked for inflammatory purposes by Yahoo subtly suggests you do. But the implied connection between sickness and a grubby gin & tonic garnish is tenuous at best. 

The study, which was published in the Journal of Environmental Health, does have some clout -- microbes definitely were discovered on restaurant beverage lemon slices -- but the likelihood of anyone actually getting sick from this "contaminated" fruit is entirely unexplored in the research. 

Though most health codes dictate that bartenders must use tongs or wear gloves when handling fresh fruit (or at least NYC's does), every be-lemon'd drink I've ever ordered in this fair metropolis has been prepared and presented to me with bare hands. As far as I can tell, I've never gotten sick because of this. In fact, according to a different study than the one above that I cherry-picked to demonstrate an entirely different point, that lemon may actually be acting as a natural disinfectant

Plus, as Thrillist Health editor Anthony S. says, "Wellness freaks love lemon water."

Who do you choose to trust?

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Carrie Dennis is a Food and Drink editor for Thrillist. She eats lemons from the garnish tray by the fistful without worry or care. Follow her on Twitter @CarrrieDennnis.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Why Beer Snobs Are Pissed at Anthony Bourdain

related

READ MORE
Why You Freeloaders Don't Deserve Free Wi-Fi at Coffee Shops

related

READ MORE
The Best Cheap Booze to Mix With Eggnog

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like