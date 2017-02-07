Behold! The Next 'Game of Thrones' Beer Is Coming, and It's Golden.

It's been more than six long, cold months since the epic Game of Thrones Season 6 finale. With no definite premiere date for the seventh season, fans can at least drink away their anxiety: Brewery Ommegang has announced a new official Game of Thrones beer called Bend the Knee golden ale.

The 9% Belgian-style golden will come in 750ml bottles featuring the sigils of the Stark, Targaryen, and Lannister houses. It's set for release on Memorial Day. That might seem like a long wait, but given that three months is the time it takes author George RR Martin to write half a page, at least it's something fans are used to.