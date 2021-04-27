New Hard Seltzers Hitting The Shelves Before Summer 2021

It’s been a while since we were caught up in “White Claw Summer.” Hard seltzer seemed like it was exploding in 2019, but even the most optimistic seltzer-lovers might have fallen short of predicting where hard seltzer has gone. It has become ubiquitous. Sports teams have official hard seltzers. The bubbly drink appeared in Super Bowl commercials. And a whole lot of people are drinking it. Americans drank more than $4 billion worth of hard seltzer in 2020, according to Bump Williams Consulting, which cites NielsenIQ data.

White Claw is still dominating the world of hard seltzer, but there’s a whole mess of companies that are coming for the crown harder than Daenerys Targaryen. It’s become comical, really. Celebrities are doing it (Gordon Ramsay and Travis Scott), soda companies (Topo Chico), fast food chains (Sonic), TV channels (The Hallmark Channel), wineries (Barefoot)... everyone has an excuse why they’re chasing all that hard seltzer money.

“Everyone wants to get in and get a piece of the pie,” says Matt Escalante, senior director of marketing at Molson Coors, which released Topo Chico Hard Seltzer this year. Sales jumped more than 160% in 2020 compared to 2019, and people in the industry don’t think it’s done growing yet. “I think [the growth] is very real,” Escalante says. “You’ve got all kinds of entrants [to the market]. A lot of craft brewers that are more local, regional are getting in... People see the growth and want to take advantage of it.”

John Shea, Chief Marketing Officer with White Claw, tells Thrillist the same thing when asked to explain the wild number of new entrants into the market. “Hard seltzer is the fastest-growing beverage category, with growth more than two times anything else, and White Claw is the major driver,” he says.

We’re not even halfway through 2021, and there are a shocking number of new hard seltzers on store shelves already. We have sifted the shelves to highlight all the new releases. (Even if what’s being labeled a “hard seltzer” is increasingly broad.) Next time you’re at the store looking at the overwhelming number of seltzers staring back at you, you’ll know which box to grab if you want to try something new, and they’re still sold out of Topo Chico.