Starbucks' Newest Drink Combines Hot Cocoa and Your Favorite Cookie

OK, look -- normally, I do prefer my cookies in solid form. I know this because I blended 300 Oreos for dinner last night and it was just a dusty clusterfuck. However, this brand-freaking-new snickerdoodle hot cocoa from Starbucks might just change my mind.

According to a press release, this piping-hot drink is made with "steamed milk, white chocolate sauce and cinnamon dolce syrup, topped with whipped cream and a dusting of cinnamon sugar." The cocoa tries its best to mimic the taste of a snickerdoodle -- which you may remember as the upgraded sugar cookie (which is coated with cinnamon sugar) from your grandma's cookie jar.