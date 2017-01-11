The New Starbucks Sells $50 Coffee

It might seem as though you spend $50 for coffee at Starbucks, but at the new-ish upscale Starbucks it's actually not so hard. Back in 2014, Starbucks opened its first coffee-nerd paradise, in its hometown of Seattle, where it sells Reserve coffee for up to $50 per 8oz. Yup, a bag of coffee for one ol' Ulysses S. Grant.

Now, everyone's favorite coffee overlord has plans to open these specialized cafés -- the Starbucks Reserve Roastery -- around the globe. This week, Starbucks announced that the Roastery is opening a 13,000sqft location in Tokyo in 2018, along with previously announced locations in NYC and Shanghai. And you thought your venti skim half-caff Pumpkin Spice Latte with extra caramel was fancy. Check out what these mega-sized locations have on offer.