How Nicky Doll Found Herself By Becoming Someone Else

Nicky Doll was the first francophone drag queen to grace the main stage of Ru Paul’s Drag Race. Although she was eliminated relatively early in the competition, she captured our hearts with her immaculate makeup and high-fashion looks.

Born in France, Nicky spent time in Morocco, the Carribean, Paris, and San Francisco before settling in New York City. I put on my best lipstick and FaceTimed with her about Japanese pop culture, the difference between American and French drag, and what it was like to do Pete Davidson’s makeup for SNL.

John deBary: So, Nicky, what is life like for a drag performer right now?

Nicky Doll: I had the amazing opportunity to be on season 12 and it aired right before the pandemic. Usually, the price to pay to travel around the world is to go through this insane competition but then after you get to hug the fans and enjoy the fame, and all of this….just did not happen. I was watching it on TV like everyone else on their couch. So that was not the best feeling. On the other hand, it really allowed me to keep hustling and find ways to keep creating art and connect with the fans. But yeah, I’m alive and I’m excited about the future.

JdB: I love your YouTube. The video you did with Rock em Sakura about the fashions of Final Fantasy VIII…

ND: My favorite game of all time. The best storyline.

JdB: So good. And when you talked about how the game’s villain Edea made you want to be a drag queen I was like, ‘Oh my god, there is someone else out there who this game turned gay.’ And reflecting on those costume designs, I was struck by how the characters look really gay and super straight at the same time.

ND: Right, that’s pretty true. That’s why some of the styling ideas of anime and video games are so cool but once you try to transcribe them into reality it’s like, ohh…no.

JdB: You’re also a big fan of anime and J-Pop. How did you get into that?

ND: I was living in Morocco at the time. I started to realize that something was different in me, and it was hard to be out, so the internet was my safe space. I was the type of kid who was always on MSN, I had my little blog, and I discovered—not only porn—but everything else also, anime and video games and J-Pop. Japanese pop culture was something that really helped me go though the teenage years in high school. My favorite artist is Hikaru Utada.

JdB: I was hoping you would mention her. What’s your favorite song of hers?

ND: Impossible to answer. I love ‘Colors’, that one really made me go ‘Wow.’ I love ‘Passion’ from Kingdom Hearts. My dream is to go to a concert of hers. Her albums helped me go through all those years trying to accept myself.