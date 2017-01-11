Food & Drink

Ninkasi Brewery's Founder Tells Us About Its Best Beers

By Published On 05/12/2016 By Published On 05/12/2016

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Our writer-at-large Dave Infante is back at it again with the craft beers, this time with Nikos Ridge, co-founder and CEO of Ninkasi Brewery. He stopped by to show off some the brewery's best beers, including Ground Control, made from yeast that has traveled through space. Houston, we have a problem: we can't get enough of these beers. 

Watch Dave and Nikos get into the ever-changing world of craft beer, while a special illustration is created by out-of-this-world artist Alabaster Pizzo.
 
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Whiskey Costs as Much as a Maserati

related

READ MORE
30 Things No One Over 30 Should Do in a Bar

related

READ MORE
The Best Beers to Warm Your Belly This Winter

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like