6 Non-Alcoholic Wines Worth Trying in Dry January and Beyond
Abstaining from alcohol doesn’t have to mean foregoing the ritual of a glass of wine.
Until recent years, there were few options for anyone who wanted a “wine experience” without the buzz—or hangover. Fortunately, things have come a long way in the world of non-alcoholic wines. Unlike previous options that were basically fruit juice with added carbonation, most alcohol-free wines go through the same fermentation and maturation processes as traditional wine before having the alcohol jettisoned via reverse osmosis. This gives sober and sober-adjacent consumers the chance to enjoy every major varietal that their tipsy friends are drinking. Many bottles even have corks, keeping that particular wine ritual in place.
Some people may ask how alcohol-removed wines are different from plain ol’ grape juice. The answer is simple enough: the fermentation and aging process that non-alcoholic wines undergo means the final product is far less sweet than that grape juice we all enjoyed after waking up from kindergarten naptime.
Of course, there are certain components to virgin vinos that disappear once the alcohol is removed. Complex aromas diminish because alcohol carries these fragrances as it evaporates in the glass. And gone are the tannins that balance sweetness with bitterness while adding body to red wine. The process of removing alcohol takes several steps and can be quite expensive, so don’t expect a bottle of zero-proof wine to necessarily be cheap.
So whether you’re embarking on a Dry January journey, a permanent path toward sobriety, or simply seeking a tasty option to give your liver a few vacation days, alcohol-free wine options are plentiful. And like many fine wines, they’re getting better and better as the years progress.
6 Wines to Try for Dry January
This Texas-based wine company positions itself as having the first and only ultra-premium alcohol-removed wine, offering a trio of varietals. A huge selling point is the low-calorie, low-carb aspect (perfect for enhancing a variety of New Year’s resolutions). A five-ounce pour ranges between 5 and 20 calories, and between zero and 4g of carbohydrates.
Varietals: Sauvignon Blanc, Red Blend, Sparkling Rosé.
Cost: $30
Where to buy: Shop Starla Wine’s online store or find a local retailer.
The process utilized by Oddbird allows winemakers to craft a variety of “liberated from alcohol” styles with grapes harvested in France and Italy. Each of their offerings is vegan and aged at least 12 months.
Varietals: Organic White Blend, Organic Red Blend, Spumante Rosé, Sparkling Rosé, Merlot-Shiraz Blend, Chardonnay, Blanc de Blanc.
Cost: $23–$31
Where to buy: Purchase from third-party retailers The Zero Proof and Boisson.
Want to get Noughty AF? In this case, we’re referring to Thomson & Scott’s Noughty Alcohol-Free wines. Amanda Thomson created the brand to be a top-quality, rock-n-roll addition to the booze-free market space with a trio of organic, vegan, halal, low-calorie, and low-sugar offerings.
Varietals: Sparkling Brut, Sparkling Rosé, Rouge.
Cost: $22–$25
Where to buy: Purchase from a third-party retailer for shipping, including Sampson Family Wines and Food52.
How many hangovers will you get while drinking these sparkling wines? Zilch! A horrible day-after headache is but one thing you won’t miss while consuming alcohol-free options created by California winemakers with zero added sugar and 60 calories per serving.
Varietals: Brut Bubbles, Rosé Bubbles.
Cost: $15
Where to buy: Purchase from OkSomm for shipping.
Direct to the bottle from Napa Valley fruit, Luminaria Wines deliver full flavors via its pair of food-friendly varietals. They also offer a wine club so you can get alcohol-free wines and mixers delivered to your doorstep four times a year.
Varietals: Chardonnay, Red Blend.
Cost: $20
Where to buy: Purchase from One Stop Wine Shop or find a local retailer.
Easily one of the most readily available non-alcoholic wine brands in stores nationwide, Fre also gives sober sippers a nice variety of styles made from California grapes. Because of the larger production scale, Fre Wines are the most affordable brand on this list.
Varietals: Sparkling Brut, Sparkling Rosé, Chardonnay, Moscato, Rosé, White Zinfandel, Red Blend, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon.
Cost: $7–8
Where to buy: Shop Fre’s online store or find a local retailer.