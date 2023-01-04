6 Non-Alcoholic Wines Worth Trying in Dry January and Beyond

Until recent years, there were few options for anyone who wanted a “wine experience” without the buzz—or hangover. Fortunately, things have come a long way in the world of non-alcoholic wines. Unlike previous options that were basically fruit juice with added carbonation, most alcohol-free wines go through the same fermentation and maturation processes as traditional wine before having the alcohol jettisoned via reverse osmosis. This gives sober and sober-adjacent consumers the chance to enjoy every major varietal that their tipsy friends are drinking. Many bottles even have corks, keeping that particular wine ritual in place.

Some people may ask how alcohol-removed wines are different from plain ol’ grape juice. The answer is simple enough: the fermentation and aging process that non-alcoholic wines undergo means the final product is far less sweet than that grape juice we all enjoyed after waking up from kindergarten naptime.

Of course, there are certain components to virgin vinos that disappear once the alcohol is removed. Complex aromas diminish because alcohol carries these fragrances as it evaporates in the glass. And gone are the tannins that balance sweetness with bitterness while adding body to red wine. The process of removing alcohol takes several steps and can be quite expensive, so don’t expect a bottle of zero-proof wine to necessarily be cheap.

So whether you’re embarking on a Dry January journey, a permanent path toward sobriety, or simply seeking a tasty option to give your liver a few vacation days, alcohol-free wine options are plentiful. And like many fine wines, they’re getting better and better as the years progress.