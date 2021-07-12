An Ode to The Affogato, And How To Perfect Your Own at Home

While a slice of tiramisu or a cream-filled cannoli is always a treat, the best Italian summer dessert is unquestionably the affogato. Formed by the simple yet delicious marriage of espresso and gelato or ice cream, the affogato is a perfect pick-me-up on a hot afternoon or after a heavy dinner.

It’s also a combination that is delightful yet unsurprising for the Italians, who first brought us gelato during the 16th century. The initial machine for making espresso was also built by an Italian, Angelo Moriondo of Turin, who had it patented in 1884. Despite a long history of perfecting and consuming both ingredients, the exact origins of the affogato are unknown. What we do know is that it’s name translates literally into “drowned” or “poached” in Italian, referring to the scoops of frozen confection that become drowned in hot espresso.

Over the last few years, the hybrid beverage-dessert has finally gained some well-deserved popularity, and cafes and restaurants in the U.S. have begun to recognize its genius—adding both classic and inventive interpretations to their menus.

“If you think about a lot of our favorite espresso beverages: the cappuccino, the latte—the mixture between sweet milk and coffee is a tale as old as time,” says Grant MacHamer, the director of education at Sightglass Coffee, a small production roastery in the heart of San Francisco that added a dedicated affogato bar in 2015. “So to mix that with gelato or with a really lovely ice cream is actually a very classic way of doing things.”

While the classic affogato calls upon the use of fior di latte “flower of milk” gelato or vanilla ice cream, MacHamer says they love playing around with different flavors at Sightglass. (Currently the affogato bar is closed due to pandemic restrictions, but the company is looking forward to opening it back up soon.)

For instance, coffee ice cream can be used to both amp up and contrast the chocolate flavors of certain espresso beans, and more unusual ice cream flavors like olive oil helped to make the dish slightly more savory.

“The nice thing about an affogato is that it’s buttery in a totally unique way,” says MacHamer. “You get the bitterness from the espresso and the creamy sweetness from ice cream—often vanilla but you can play around with it and have fun, finding contrasting flavors.”

Sweet tooths and those looking for a summer spin on the dessert can turn to fruit-flavored ice cream or gelato like coconut, mango, pineapple, and strawberry to play up similar notes in their chosen espresso. For a true fruit-forward pairing, MacHamer suggests seeking out Kenyan beans, which he says have “a really interesting tropical fruit note to them. I get a lot of mango, a lot of papaya, and also a couple savory notes that add an umami for a nice little counterbalance.”