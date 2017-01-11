Signs It's Time to Leave Your Office Holiday Party. Right Now.

Your go-to karaoke song has become "Cry Loudly for Three Minutes"

What started out as a rousing rendition of holiday classic "Dominick the Donkey" spiraled into a sobbing, emotionally raw meditation on holiday loneliness. Weirdly, you keep doing the donkey noises.

People start debating whether you can eat mistletoe

Hey, maybe you can! But once the temptation to eat potentially poisonous flora kicks in, you might want to open up Uber and think about an exit strategy. There are probably some ferns to munch on in the parking lot.

You realize somebody's gonna go down when the boss realizes the water cooler tastes like tequila

But you know who's not gonna get blamed the morning after? The guy who left first. Who is also the guy who totally did it.

Your co-worker has been whispering the lyrics of "Baby It's Cold Outside" into your ear, and you're starting to suspect he's a serial killer

Yeah, yeah. We get that it was a different time and back then it was apparently OK to drug people's drinks and hold them against their will, but whoever claims this is their favorite Christmas song might not be somebody you want to catch a ride with. Or work with.