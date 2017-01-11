Hang on to Your Tropicana, an OJ Shortage Is Coming

You might want to stock up on mimosa supplies, like, now. Reports out of the Sunshine State suggests the US will soon face a serious orange shortage, and the top-selling juice sector is primed to take a pretty hard hit.

Over the past few years, Florida’s orange-growing region has fallen prey to a Molotov cocktail of massively destructive hurricanes and agricultural diseases, and this year’s crop represents the worst harvest ever recorded. The US Department of Agriculture is predicting 2016’s fruit yield will be a full 14% less than 2015’s -- just 70 million boxes total -- and this comes after five years of continuously declining numbers. It’s bummer times at the orange grove.