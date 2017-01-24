This New Oreo Beer Belongs in Your Fridge

The worst thing about eating Oreo cookies is that they require a ton of effort to chew and have an ABV of zero. All that's about to change, because a brewery in Richmond, Virginia is releasing a beer made with a ton of Oreo cookies, according to a report on Beer Street Journal.

The Veil Brewing Co. is selling this Oreo-filled chocolate milk stout in limited-edition cans at the brewery today (Jan 24). The brewery made it by letting its Hornswoggler stout share space with hundreds of pounds of Oreo cookies. As you might imagine, this led to serious Oreo flavors in the beer. In fact, the brewery recommends you "consume this beer as fresh as possible for the most intense Oreo character." Honestly, we don't know how you'd be able to wait five seconds before cracking one open.