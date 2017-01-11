Oskar Blues Is Making Soda Now, and It's Damn Good

Why the hell would the 14th-largest craft brewery in the country start making a line of sodas? Because it can, of course. And can it does, as Oskar Blues helped popularize craft beer in cans with Dale's Pale Ale in 2002 -- and now it's canning five sodas under the name B. Stiff & Sons, all of which are now available in stores in CO, WY, NC, SC, and VA. We went to the brewery's Tasty Weasel taproom in Longmont, CO to see if they're worth your buck. Turns out, they're probably worth a few of them. Here's how they all stacked up.
Ginger beer
Ed Sheeran and Conan O'Brien should open up a brewery and call it Ginger Beer, but in the meantime America should feel satisfied with this delicious ginger beer made with actual ginger in it. That might not sound like a big deal, but many of the ginger beers you'll find on supermarket shelves lack that as an ingredient. The can says, "Try it, mule like it" on the side, and considering how solid an offering this is, if you took that advice and made a Moscow mule with this, you wouldn't be disappointed.
Cream soda
The can promises "killa' vanilla" flavors, so I'm pretty sure Cam'ron was consulted on the flavor profile of this soda. The brewery actually made a Wu-Tang joke on one of the other cans, so it's possible! According to the signals my taste buds sent to my brain when drinking this, the vanilla is indeed killa'. The 'nilla flavors pop from this can of pop, and it's begging to have a scoop of chocolate ice cream dropped into it. The fact that all the sodas have cane sugar makes a difference, as this tastes sweet, but not cloyingly so.
Root beer
This is the soda that started it all -- the one that's sold well in Oskar's multiple restaurants all over CO (the brewery runs a Mexican spot, a hamburger place, and brewpubs) for the past few years. And due to its popularity, OB expanded the line to include four other sodas. It's easy to see why this root beer is popular, what with the vanilla notes and genuine root beer flavor unsullied by the dreaded high-fructose corn syrup.
Orange cream
"Cream" should be bolded in the name of this soda, because this is the creamiest cream soda I've ever sipped. Oskar Blues runs a farm near here... did these guys milk the cows directly into this soda? OK, granted, that doesn't sound appetizing, but you'll have to take my word that it's a good thing.
Also of note: it's made with orange juice concentrate. No wonder it doesn't taste artificial. And in what may be the greatest rap pun ever made on a craft brewery's soda can, "WOOOOO TANG" is printed on the top of it. You know, because of the C.R.E.A.M. This orange cream is a real dream. I should see if Wu-Tang will let me in with rhymes like that.
Black cherry
Black cherry has always reminded me of cough syrup, and because of that, this tastes to me like cough syrup. But if you love black cherry, you'd be hard-pressed to find a black-cherrier soda in the world. This is literally beating you over the head with black cherry flavor to the point that you're unable to taste anything else, maybe for the rest of your life. I may be exaggerating due to my newfound irrational hatred of black cherry.
