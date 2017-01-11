Oskar Blues Is Making Soda Now, and It's Damn Good

Cream soda

The can promises "killa' vanilla" flavors, so I'm pretty sure Cam'ron was consulted on the flavor profile of this soda. The brewery actually made a Wu-Tang joke on one of the other cans, so it's possible! According to the signals my taste buds sent to my brain when drinking this, the vanilla is indeed killa'. The 'nilla flavors pop from this can of pop, and it's begging to have a scoop of chocolate ice cream dropped into it. The fact that all the sodas have cane sugar makes a difference, as this tastes sweet, but not cloyingly so.



Root beer

This is the soda that started it all -- the one that's sold well in Oskar's multiple restaurants all over CO (the brewery runs a Mexican spot, a hamburger place, and brewpubs) for the past few years. And due to its popularity, OB expanded the line to include four other sodas. It's easy to see why this root beer is popular, what with the vanilla notes and genuine root beer flavor unsullied by the dreaded high-fructose corn syrup.