Giant beer pong

While playing beer pong post-25 may be a little gauche, playing giant beer pong is a little more acceptable, and lets you avoid saying the word "gauche" out loud. It's the Giant Jenga rule, right? While Jenga is for kids, Giant Jenga is a prime, perfectly acceptable adult outdoor activity for your non-beer drinking hand. For mega-beer-pong, all you need is a bunch of trash cans, a volley/soccer ball, and enough beer to fill each one of those trash cans to the brim. Just kidding on that last part. But hey, it's your money.

Dizzy bat

The guidelines of dizzy bat are perfectly succinct: you take one Wiffle ball bat, chop off the end of the handle, fill it with beer, and drink the beer while your friends count how long it takes you to drink said beer. You then record the amount of seconds it took you to drink, and spin around the bat in accordance with that number. So, if it took you 10 seconds to finish that beer, you spin 10 times. When your spinning is complete, you take your batting stance, and attempt to hit a crushed beer can, pitched by one of your buddies. The only winner in dizzy bat is everyone. It's America's true pastime, and a solid favorite to replace hockey as our nation's fourth-most-popular sport.