The Perfect Beer for Every NCAA Tournament Team

Michigan Wolverines

Ann Arbor, MI

The beer: Wolverine State Brewing Co. Gulo Gulo

It's tough to select anything other than a beer from Wolverine State Brewing (the Gulo Gulo is its IPL, and gulo gulo is the binomial name for the animal!) for this Michigan squad that squeaked their way into the tourney like a real gulo gulo. The animal looks more like a growler, actually, but it didn't fit neatly into our metaphor as well.



North Carolina Tar Heels

Chapel Hill, NC

The beer: Top of the Hill Ram's Head

Roy Williams' Heels are a constant threat to everybody who faces them, and currently the top-seeded team in the East. Expect them to once again Ram through the tournament, as if Ramses the Ram was loaded up on Ram's Head, a beer that shares a species name with the team's mascot. Point is, the Heels are good. So is Ram's Head. And, frankly, after years and years of seeing the Heels run roughshod through the ranks, well, we've kind of run out of creativity where they're concerned, so we're pretty stoked that a local brewery has a beer named after a Ram so we can go back to freaking out about the prospect of our teams playing them.