The Perfect Beer for Your Next Burger

Double IPA, 8%

Boulder, CO

"I get a lot of calories through beer in my line of work, so when I eat, I've got to be somewhat mindful. For me, a burger is all about decadence and comfort. So, for a beer, I'd pick something based less on traditional pairing methods, and more on my desire to be decadent. I'd probably go with one of my favorite double/imperial IPAs that's nice and juicy, like Stone Ruination 2.0 or Avery Raja." -- Nick Bondi, bar manager, Jerry's Lincoln Square/Andersonville/Wicker Park (Chicago, IL)

Chicago, IL

"If I'm not in the mood for a porter or stout, my go-to beer for burgers is an imperial IPA. There's something awesome about how a fatty, juicy burger stands right up alongside intense hop flavors, which add all the bitterness you need to balance out all of that umami. These days, it's not a hard style to find out on the market by any means. Consider grabbing Pipeworks Ninja Vs. Unicorn if it's available in your neck of the woods." -- Zach Mack, owner, ABC Beer Co. (New York, NY)