The Perfect Beer for Every 2016 NFL Team

Carolina Panthers

Their beer: Legion Brewing Co. Carolina Sparkle Party

First of all, not only is Carolina Sparkle Party one of the best beer names we've seen recently, but it's also the name of a solid Brett offering from the Legion folks. And while the Panthers were unstoppable in 2015 (up until the kickoff of the Super Bowl), it's tough not to look at the raw talent of the D and Cam Newton and not see them deep into the NFC playoffs again this year. It might not end in a championship parade going through Charlotte, but at the very least there should be a Sparkle Party.

Chicago Bears

Their beer: Half Acre GoneAway IPA

This gem of an IPA used to be known as "Heyoka" (before Native American groups complained) and then "Senita" (before some brewery with a similarly named beer complained). Did you know the franchise now known as the Bears was once the Decatur Staleys? It's true. Nomenclature changes aside, some rather significant Bears have also GoneAway this offseason (Matt Forte in particular), and if the preseason is any indication, there will be no shortage of games this year where the fans have GoneAway by halftime.