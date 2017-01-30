Food & Drink

This New Caffeinated Bracelet Is Trying to Replace Coffee

By Published On 01/30/2017 By Published On 01/30/2017
runner drinking coffee
senai aksoy/Shutterstock

Trending

related

Jackass Brings Bird Into Ice Cream Shop, Sh*t Literally Gets Messy

related

This Jupiter Photo Is Unbearably Gorgeous

related

These Bacon-Whiskey Wings Will Change Your Life

related

What We Know About 'The OA' Season 2

Coffee is not cheap. Plus, you have to wait in line for it and listen to someone butcher your name! Will the indignities never stop?! Well, it turns out that somebody took a cue from nicotine patches and developed a technology to just straight-up give you a boost of caffeine through your skin: Perk Energy Bands.

The Canadian company behind the caffeine-boost bracelet successfully raised $87,000 in an Indiegogo campaign in early 2016, and now is ready to sell them to the tired, tired public. Here's how it works: You slap a Fitbit-like bracelet onto your wrist with a four-hour caffeine patch. It then slowly doles out the energy to you over that period of time without any crash or jitters, the company claims.

Since a 30-pack of caffeine patches is only $30 (including the bracelet), it appears to be cheaper than anything you might find at a chain coffee shop. And unlike this coffee, the caffeine in the patch isn't enough to kill you.

h/t Business Insider

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Lee Breslouer is a senior writer for Thrillist, and needs a caffeine fix right now. Follow him to drinking your caffeine @LeeBreslouer.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Three Sunday Funday Brunch Cocktails You Can Make At Home
Smirnoff_Oct16

related

READ MORE
Get the Most Out of Your Vodka With These 3-Ingredient Cocktails

related

READ MORE
Find the Golden Can of Bud Light, Win Super Bowl Tickets for Life

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like