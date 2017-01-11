Why Pickle Juice Could Legitimately Replace Gatorade for Athletes

Here's the thing about Pickle Juice -- it doesn't actually contain any real pickles.

We aren't talking about pickle juice, we're talking about Pickle Juice™, an electrolyte-loaded sports drink vying to knock brands like Gatorade and Powerade off the ath-liquid pedestal they've held for decades.

Oh -- and it's called Pickle Juice because "... it's a familiar flavor, a lot of people have heard anecdotal stories pertaining to pickle brine. It's a clean ingredient statement, it's a very functional product that doesn't buy into any hype," according to VP of global sales and marketing Filip Keuppens. I hope that makes sense to someone.