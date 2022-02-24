Sip This Color-Changing Cocktail to Celebrate Pisces Season

The mutable water sign of Pisces is known for being artistic and dreamy, with an added dose of mystery for good measurement. Whether or not you’re celebrating your birthday between February 19 and March 20, you can still tap into the magic of this fluid sign that’s symbolized by two fish swimming in opposite directions.

As the final constellation of the zodiac, Pisces is thought to have absorbed all of the lessons of the signs that have come before it—but don’t worry, there won’t be a test! Essentially, Pisces season is an ideal time to sit and meditate with what’s occurred over the last year and begin to ideate and daydream about what you hope to manifest in the future.

With the Spring Equinox arriving on the heels of Pisces season on March 20, bringing longer days and sunnier weather with it, this might feel like a more intuitive time to goal-set compared to the Gregorian New Year, when we’re at the height of the winter season. Don’t stress out over this personal performance review though, since Pisces is a fantastical sign that loves to get creative. Craft a unique playlist or make a vision board to get your wheels turning.

But first, treat yourself to this simple yet stunning Butterfly Pea G&T. Pisces already has enough going on in its overactive imagination, which makes this easy recipe the perfect choice. This naturally black gin changes to a medley of purple and blue hues when it encounters citrus, courtesy of a butterfly pea botanical that’s activated by acid. The mysterious cocktail is sure to get inspiration flowing for Pisces season—allow your artistic side to be hypnotized as the colors transform before your eyes.