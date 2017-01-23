10 of the Most Authentic Prohibition-Style Bars Across the US

Bourbon & Branch

San Francisco, CA

Vibe: Walking through the doors of Bourbon & Branch will make you feel like you’re hanging out with Jay Gatsby himself. Complete with five separate rooms each with their own passwords, entrances and various cocktails, this San Francisco speakeasy is one of the few that forbids patrons from taking photos or using their cell phones inside. So, sorry, your Instagram brag will have to wait until you’re back outside the bar.

Best kept secret: Head back to 1925 and take a seat at The Ipswitch, the bar’s incredibly exclusive and super-secret basement room that can only be accessed through a trap door in the floor. Named after the actual speakeasy that took over the space during Prohibition, the only way to gain entry is through sheer luck. Your best shot at getting in is to book a large event at Bourbon & Branch and hope you made a good impression with the hostess.

What to order: The tasting menu, which comes with an apéritif, a main, and a digestif, available at The Wilson (one of the five rooms the bar has to offer).