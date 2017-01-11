Uber is Redefining the Bar Crawl

Punch Bowl Social

Start your night at this supersized spot on Broadway where you can get in a little bowling or a few rounds of video games to kick things off. And while this place is great for extra activities, what you're really here for is the food. That may not always have been the case, but celebrity chef Hugh Acheson recently came on board as culinary partner and has seriously upped the food game here with southern-tinged comfort food classics like pimento cheese and an Alabama-style chicken sandwich with white BBQ sauce.

PS Lounge

You could do an entirely respectable bar crawl without ever veering off Colfax, but if there's one essential stop, it's PS Lounge. Dark and filled with a diverse group of patrons on any given night, this place has been a dive bar favorite for decades. And newbies might just score a free shot (plus a rose for the ladies), which is reason enough to stop in (just don't forget to bring some cash -- cards aren't accepted here). You could save this stop for later, but then you risk entering the blurry time warp that seems to engulf the bar here and will spit you out onto Colfax at 2 a.m. with no warning. So get this stop out of the way early to hang on to the stamina you need for the rest of the night.