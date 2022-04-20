Drink This Pomegranate Sangria to Celebrate Taurus Season

Landing in the middle of spring, Taurus season is a reminder to stop and smell the roses. This Venus-ruled sign is all about beauty and life’s pleasures—whether it’s a decadent ten-course meal or a casual stroll around the block on a sunny afternoon.

Taurus season demands to know: What’s the point of all this hard work if we don’t stop to enjoy the fruits of our labor every now and then?

Symbolized by the bull, Taurus can be quite stubborn. But being bull-headed isn’t always a bad thing, especially when it comes to serving your own needs. This is a sign that won’t feel bad about ordering dessert after a big meal or being five minutes late because their nap ran a little long. (All hail the 10-minute grace period!) And with so much outside of our control, why not lean into and relish what makes you feel good?

Start with this Garden of Eden Sangria that’s packed with bright spring fruits, warm spices, and topped with the refreshing True Roots Passionfruit Cucumber Blend ginger beer. Our only caution is that it’s incredibly drinkable, so pace yourself by making a pitcher and sharing it with friends. Even stuck-in-their-ways Taurus can benefit from outside influence now and again.