Food & Drink

Pork Roll-Flavored Beer Is Basically Jersey in a Glass

By Published On 09/07/2016 By Published On 09/07/2016
Pork Roll Egg and Cheese
Shutterstock/Ezume Images

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Whoa: You Can Fly from the West Coast to Europe for $69

As a native of the Garden State, I can reasonably assert that all real-deal New Jersians have at least three things in common: we can't stand Zach Braff, we love cutting people off in traffic, and we've eaten at least 43lbs of pork roll in our lives -- at least.

While we can't do anything about Braff, we can now take our indulgence in pork roll (aka Taylor ham, aka that weird meat people from NJ put on bagels) to the next level thanks to Flying Fish's very aptly named Exit 7 Pork Roll Porter.

It's a goddamn pork roll beer, guys. It's like "Born to Run" in a tinted glass bottle. 

The beer itself is "made with pork roll and spices." According to the brewery's site, the spice blend includes "aromas of cocoa with hints of maple and smoke from the peat smoked barley." Weirdly, it does not include essence of egg, bacon, and cheese. 

NJ purists might disagree with diluting our dearest pork product into a beer. But those are the same jagweeds who like Bon Jovi. Pour one out for Dennis Rodman, Jack Nicholson, Oprah, Bill Bradley, and all the other A-list stars hailing from the State That Hair Gel Built.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Wil Fulton is a staff writer for Thrillist. He actually blames Gwyneth Paltrow for most of the world's problems. Follow him @wilfulton.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
Someone Is Selling Justin Bieber's Used Milk Glass for $70k on eBay

related

READ MORE
Why Starbucks Insists You Say 'Tall' Instead of 'Small' When Ordering a Latte

related

READ MORE
Wine Myths You Need to Stop Believing Right Now

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like