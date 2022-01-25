Brace Yourselves, Potato Milk Is Coming

Modern food technology has taught us that you can make milk out of pretty much anything—pistachios, pecans, peas—and now potatoes. The latest plant-based alternative milk is gaining traction in Europe, and it’s only a matter of time before it makes its way over to the states.

According to a food and drink report released by British supermarket chain Waitrose, potato milk is set to be the biggest dairy free milk trend of 2022. And the store has recently welcomed the only brand of potato milk out on the market, DUG, onto its shelves.

The potato drink, developed by Professor Eva Tornberg at Lund University, launched in Sweden in 2021. “DUG has a very balanced taste, because, if you think about it, potatoes have a really neutral taste profile,” says Rachel Redman, marketing manager of DUG’s umbrella company, Veg of Lund. “This is one of DUG’s major strengths compared to other milk alternatives, which all have quite a distinctive taste that can affect whatever they are mixed with.” And the texture mirrors that of other creamy milk alternatives, with enough foaming potential for coffee.