Stop Panicking About This Dumb Pumpkin Beer 'Shortage'

Panic! There's a pumpkin shortage and you'll never get to drink another pumpkin beer for as long as you'll live! That's what beer publication Draft reported earlier this week. To be fair, it was a little less fear-mongering than that, but we're here to tell you to calm down. There are plenty of pumpkin beers on shelves already, even though it's 90 degrees right now where I live (and probably where you live too!) -- as you can see, the "pumpkin shortage" is nothing to worry about.

But that doesn't mean it's not annoying that we're talking about pumpkin beers in August.