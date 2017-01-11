7 Delicious Beers That Taste Like Pie

9.8%

Chico, California

What was once a one-off beer is now a seasonal available Oct-Dec, just in time to pair perfectly with Thanksgiving dessert (no, bourbon's not a dessert). The beer's brewed with Vermont maple syrup, bourbon-soaked oak chips, and Japanese pecans, resulting in pecan pie aromas on the nose and delicious maple notes on the finish. Any beer that's 9.8% with this level of sweetness is meant to be a sipper, so be sure to pour yourself a glass the second anyone at your family's Thanksgiving dinner starts talking about politics.

7%

Denver, Colorado

The majority of the beers in this rundown are on the sweet side. Mama Bear's brings balance to the pie-beer universe by going sour. Crooked Stave has fast gained a nationwide reputation after it made every beer nerd in Colorado's taste buds explode (in a good way!) beginning in 2011. This offering is a burgundy sour aged in oak with Colorado cherries, and the end result is a delightful mouthful of tart cherries, cinnamon, vanilla, and oak.