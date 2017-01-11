We Tried the Pumpkin Spice Latte Beer

Pumpkin Spice Latte beer is a real thing brewed and canned by Breckenridge Brewery in Colorado. The limited-edition beer just landed on shelves, finally eliminating the hassle of just straight-up dumping beer in your coffee. But is it any good? Let's find out!

Does it taste like a Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte?

Let's get this one out of the way. No. No it does not.

So what does it taste like?

If you've ever had nitro coffee in a can, or any nitro beer in a can (like Guinness), you know the drink's smooth, creamy sensation. And since this Pumpkin Spice Latte stout is "nitrogen charged" according to the can, the beer starts off swimmingly. Can't argue with a nitrogen-enhanced stout.