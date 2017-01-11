13 Burning Questions on Whiskey with Jack Daniel’s Master Distiller

So what’s so important about charcoal mellowing?

It actually brings out the sweetness in the corn. The distillate in a finished whiskey will actually cancel out the sweetness of the corn, and that has to be addressed in some way. You can either do it in the barrel, but that takes years. The charcoal can do it in days. Our flavor is a combination of going low on rye (taking out the peppery-ness), and then sweetening the corn at the mellowing step.



What would happen if you tried to do a mashbill of 100% corn?

You would have to use some type of synthetic enzymes to let it ferment. Corn as a sugar source is starch, and yeast has a hard time converting that into alcohol. It needs simpler sugars, and that’s what our malted barley does. From a science standpoint, we put the malted barley in at 12%, and it’s sturdy and perfect. Our grainbill is somewhat like a tank… it’s hard to mess it up.