The rainbow trend is still going strong with this technicolor latte by barista Mason Salisbury, who runs the coffee program at Las Vegas' Sambalatte. He mixes steamed milk with colored dye, and teaches other baristas how to use the technique without wasting any precious espresso. Pay close attention to the video above and you'll be on your way to a fully rainbowed breakfast.

