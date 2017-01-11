5 Reasons to Put Scotch on Your Holiday Shopping List

Neat: Many devotees swear by drinking Scotch whisky all by itself in a tulip-shaped whisky glass or a snifter. Both glasses are wide at the bottom and more tapered toward the rim, which allows you to get the full experience of a Scotch’s smell, color, taste, body, and finish.

Splash of water: Even if your friend has nothing in their fridge but old takeout leftovers, you can pretty much guarantee they have a few drops of water to add to their Scotch. Enthusiasts say this technique coaxes out a Scotch’s hidden flavors.

On the rocks: Of course there’s always over ice -- though Bourdain cautions: “I think a quality whisky you drink neat or maybe, arguably, in certain circumstances with a tiny, tiny, tiny bit of water or maybe a single rock,” he told Supercall. To this Scotch buff, if you dilute a beautiful, high-quality whisky or mix it with other spirits, “It gets lost in the sauce.”