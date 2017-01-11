This Wine-Dispensing Fridge Hack Will Make 2016 a Little Bit Brighter

The word "hack" gets thrown around a lot these days: "10 Hacks to Make Your Eggs Taste Better!" "13 Parenting Hacks That Will Make Sure Your Kids Don't Suck!" "11 Home Hacks That Will Keep Your Significant Other From Leaving You!"

We've reached peak hackage, where most "hacks" are just mildly interesting. But then -- just when you thought 2016 was done with surprises -- one Twitter user delivered an old-fashioned, wine-centric hack worth getting up and going to the fridge for. It's the return of the hack, so to speak.