Rethink A Classic Drink With The Don Q Spiced Daiquiri

Not all daiquiris are created equal. Forget those frozen concoctions -- this Don Q Spiced Daiquiri features just the right amount of lime juice, vanilla simple syrup, and Angostura bitters to bring out the vanilla, cinnamon, and caramel notes in Don Q Spiced rum. It’s a cocktail sure to impress your friends; heck, they might even ask you for a bartending lesson. (Better study up by watching the recipe video above.)

Don Q Spiced Daiquiri

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ ounces Don Q Spiced rum
  • 1 ½ ounces lime juice
  • ¾ ounce vanilla simple syrup
  • 2 drops of Angostura bitters

Directions:

  • Shake rum, juice, syrup, bitters, and ice.
  • Strain into a coupe glass.