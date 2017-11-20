Rethink A Classic Drink With The Don Q Spiced Daiquiri

Not all daiquiris are created equal. Forget those frozen concoctions -- this Don Q Spiced Daiquiri features just the right amount of lime juice, vanilla simple syrup, and Angostura bitters to bring out the vanilla, cinnamon, and caramel notes in Don Q Spiced rum. It’s a cocktail sure to impress your friends; heck, they might even ask you for a bartending lesson. (Better study up by watching the recipe video above.)
Don Q Spiced Daiquiri
Ingredients:
- 1 ½ ounces Don Q Spiced rum
- 1 ½ ounces lime juice
- ¾ ounce vanilla simple syrup
- 2 drops of Angostura bitters
Directions:
- Shake rum, juice, syrup, bitters, and ice.
- Strain into a coupe glass.