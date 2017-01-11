How an Energy Drink You’ve Never Heard Of Took Over the US Military

Army Staff Sergeant Matthew Riker and his squadron were stranded in the middle of the Afghani desert. More than 30 hours had passed since they were air-dropped via chopper. What was supposed to be a brief air assault mission in a remote region had become a grueling day-and-a-half excursion into enemy territory. Their water was gone. Food totally depleted. They had to stay up all night. Morale was critically low.

"We had faced down a sandstorm. Someone messed up along the way and our supplies were gone. It was hot as hell," Riker said. "To put it bluntly, shit was sucking."

At their darkest moment, hours before they even stood a chance at making contact with another squad, one of the privates piped up and hesitantly told his team (including Riker, his direct superior) that he had bent the rules a little bit. He had six Rip Its stashed in his backpack in lieu of some other essential supplies.