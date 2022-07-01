How Rocket Pop Became the Drink Flavor of the Summer

Summer is for generalizations. Always has been. Those generalizations help us distinguish one summer from another. Each summer has its own song, its own drink, its defining movie.

It might not be as ubiquitous as the summer when hard seltzer took over, but there's a surprising flavor spreading like your sweat beads down your forehead: rocket pops. We're not just talking about popsicles being launched out the window of ice cream trucks, but a drink flavor. The iconic rocket-shaped, patriotically colored Bomb Pop has become a flavor.

Bomb Pops were developed in 1955 and, despite changing hands in the ’90s when Merrit Foods closed, are still made with the same recipe today. That’s a three-layer stack of lime, cherry, and blue raspberry.

Somehow a whole lot of companies, all at once, have combined those nostalgia-laden flavors into a single drink. "I think it took us about three or four iterations to really nail down the different layers of flavor," says Andrew Pieri, vice president of operations for Austin-based cider company Mighty Swell. "We thought it was a really cool sense of nostalgia to tap into."

Mighty Swell was developing the flavor in 2021. At that time, Pieri says he didn’t see any other companies with a rocket pop flavor in the marketplace. But it clearly wasn't the only one developing a flavor based on the popsicle. “It seems like this is the year of rocket pop, for some reason,” Pieri said. It has grown from being a childhood memory to the point where you’ve got multiple adult options to scratch that rocket pop-shaped itch.

Well, if the oddness of its rocket-like rise has you curious, here are a few ways you can get some liquid Bomb Pops without making a sticky mess.